This week’s Rugby League Back Chat

Don’t miss Rugby League Back Chat sponsored by TotalRL.com on Freesports TV this Thursday 28th June at 6.30pm.

Host Richard Stead is joined by Chris Irvine (The Times), Mark Wilson (Talk Sport) and Richard de la Rivière (League Express) and topics include where next for Rugby League after Denver and what did we learn from the experience? Is Wigan falling apart at the seams? Does anyone in Cumbria care about a merger?

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast Thursdays on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview or 422 on the Sky platform. The hour-long programme is repeated several times over the weekend (check listings) and will appear here on the TotalRL.com website from 9.00am on Saturdays.

Click here to tell us your thoughts on the show, or any of the topics raised, on the TotalRL.com Fans Forum.