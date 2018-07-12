This week’s Rugby League Back Chat

Don’t miss Rugby League Back Chat sponsored by TotalRL.com on Freesports TV this Thursday 12th July at 7.50pm.

Host Dave Woods is joined by Chris Irvine (The Times), Martyn Sadler (League Express) and Steve Ganson (RFL Head of Match Officials).

Topics include the return of the prodigal son Kevin Sinfield to Headingley, why there are only 8 full time Super League refs and why the game’s ‘Journey Men’ are keeping the next generation at bay.

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast weekly on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview or 422 on the Sky platform. The hour-long programme is repeated several times over the weekend (check listings) and will appear here on the TotalRL.com website from 9.00am on Saturdays.

Click here to tell us your thoughts on the show, or any of the topics raised, on the TotalRL.com Fans Forum.