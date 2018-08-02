This week’s Rugby League Back Chat

Don’t miss Rugby League Back Chat sponsored by TotalRL.com on Freesports TV this Thursday 2nd August at 8.30pm.

Richard Stead is joined by Sunday Times journalist Chris Irvine, playing legend and League Express columnist Garry Schofield and the UK’s top player agent Craig Harrison.

Topics include: Are Leeds favourites for the Million Pound Game? Leigh in melt down, but who’s to blame? That’s a no brainer for Schoey. And what exactly is the right age to start a playing career?

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast weekly on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview, 422 on Sky and 130 on Virgin Media. The programme is repeated several times over the weekend (check listings) and will appear here on the TotalRL.com website from 9.00am on Saturdays.

