This week’s Rugby League Back Chat

Don’t miss Rugby League Back Chat sponsored by TotalRL.com on Freesports TV this Thursday 9th August at 7pm (plus repeats).

Host Dave Woods is joined by Rugby League World Editor-in-Chief Matt Shaw, Chairman of Newcastle Thunder Mick Hogan and Editor of League Express Martyn Sadler.

The woes continue for Leeds Rhinos as Warrington Wolves head for Wembley, but should we say goodbye this big stage? Back Chat apologises to Steve McNamara – he is a good coach after all. With a foot in both camps, Newcastle Thunder chief Mick Hogan tells how rugby union is in dire financial straits while League is a much better bet. And it’s time for the 8’s, who would you see as the team to give Leeds their Super League marching orders?

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast weekly on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview, 422 on Sky and 130 on Virgin Media. The programme is repeated several times over the weekend (check listings) and will appear here on the TotalRL.com website from 9.00am on Saturdays.

