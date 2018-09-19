RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer on Rugby League Back Chat this week

Don’t miss Rugby League Back Chat sponsored by TotalRL.com on Freesports TV this Thursday 20th September at 4.55pm, plus repeats (Fri 7pm, Sat 11am).

The recently appointed RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer takes up one of the hot seats as he joins host Dave Woods and fellow guests League Express Editor Martyn Sadler and Richard de la Riviere from Rugby League World.

As the dust settles from last weeks EGM what is the plan?

Can we improve the speed of the game as 80 minutes turns into 120?

And Mr Rimmer explains to Salford fans left out of pocket as their game at London is switched, exactly what went on.

All that and a bit more on Rugby League Back Chat this Thursday on FreeSports.

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast weekly on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview, 422 on Sky and 130 on Virgin Media. The programme is repeated several times over the weekend (check listings) and will appear here on the TotalRL.com website from 9.00am on Saturdays.

