Thomas Bosc to hang up the boots

Catalans icon Thomas Bosc has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

Bosc, the last remaining member of Catalans’ inaugural Super League campaign in 2006, has decided to call time on his career after spending the entirety of his professional days with the Dragons.

He retires as the club’s leading points scorer having amassed 1,173 points in 221 Super League games and remains the only French player to have scored over 1,000 points in Super League.

“It’s a really hard decision to take but the time has come to say stop,” he said.

“This season has been really tough for me, being sidelined for months is hard to accept when you still want and love playing.

“I am very privileged to have played my whole career here and I am very honoured to have worn the Catalans jersey. I will retire as a one club player which I am very proud of.

“I have played alongside so many great players, alongside friends and I have so many great memories with the club.

“I want to stay involved in the club, I’m really grateful for all it has given me and I’d love to give something back.”

His retirement adds further importance on the club’s recruitment of halfbacks for 2018. Richie Myler will depart for Leeds at the end of the season while Luke Walsh has yet to sign a new deal with the club.

Club Chairman Bernard Guasch added that the club was keen to keep him involved moving forward.

“Thomas will remain among the legendary players of the Catalans Dragons.”

“He had a tremendous career, one of the greatest career in the French Rugby League history. He is the last player who was here at the beginning and who remained loyal to the club.

“His qualities as a player and as a man allow him to gain the respect of everyone in the Super League.

“He is an exemplary player on and off the field, who has always given his best for the club, and he must remain a model for all, especially for future generations of players.

“I want now to keep him at the club as he could continue to share his experience and his values.”