Thorman and Kear named favourites for Huddersfield job

Chris Thorman and John Kear have been named as the favourites to become the next head coach of Huddersfield Giants by Super League’s title partner, Betfred.

Thorman has been priced up as the 6/5 favourite, with Bradford boss Kear available at odds of 4/1.

Rick Stone was sacked on Tuesday after almost two years in charge, with his departure coming after just two wins from the opening seven games of the season.

Former Bradford coaches Geoff Toovey and Rohan Smith are available at 6/1 and 8/1 respectively, while the Giants’ legendary forward Eorl Crabtree is priced at 66/1.

Odds available on Betfred:

Chris Thorman 5/4

John Kear 9/2

Geoff Toovey 6/1

Rohan Smith 8/1

Brian Noble 8/1

Iestyn Harris 10/1

Neil Henry 12/1

Michael Monaghan 12/1

Justin Morgan 12/1

Richard Marshall 16/1

Paul Anderson 16/1

Andrew Henderson 20/1

Jamahl Lolesi 20/1

Jason Demetriou 25/1

Jim Dymock 25/1

James Webster 25/1

Jon Sharp 25/1

Steve McNamara 33/1

Michael Maguire 40/1

Tony Smith 50/1

Danny Brough 50/1

Eorl Crabtree 66/1