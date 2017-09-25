Thornton ready to push on after League 1 Shield triumph with Hunslet

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hunslet head coach Gary Thornton praised his players for ending the season on a high by winning the League 1 Shield.

Hunslet defeated London Skolars to win the Shield, capping off a disappointing season having failed to finish in the top eight of the competition.

Thornton, who took over midway through the season following the departure of James Coyle midway through the season, praised his side for their attitude.

“We didn’t want to be in the Shield but once there you might as well win it, and I’m proud of my players and on how they have reacted on missing out on the Super 8s. They’ve turned a negative situation into a positive one.”

He added: “I’m also delighted with how they performed today. London Skolars are a very good side, are well-drilled, and take a lot of breaking down. This is a very good stepping stone for next season.”

