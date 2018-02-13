Three all amateur ties in Challenge Cup third round draw

At least three amateur sides will progress to the fourth round of the Challenge Cup after the third round draw was made.

Pilkington Recs will face Millom in one of the three all amateur ties, with Kells against the British Army and Batley Boys’ trip to Normanton Knights the other two ties.

Bradford Bulls will face West Wales Raiders in another of the standout ties, all of which will take place on the 24th and 25th of February.

North Wales will entertain Keighley in another Leauge 1 affair, while Hemel will host Newcastle Thunder.