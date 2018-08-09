Three London Broncos players to watch out for tonight

London get their Qualifiers campaign on Thursday night as they look to get the Super 8s up and running with a shock win over Widnes.

The Broncos have a number of very talented players. Here are just three of them to watch out for tonight.

Alex Walker – Fullback

At the age of 22, Walker has established himself as the Championship’s brightest young talent.

The fullback has shown his technical qualities for years, with a strong running game and a sound defensive understanding.

But physically he has started to develop, which has made him a much more dangerous threat.

With a return of 16 tries in 21 games this season, Walker will provide plenty of firepower for the Broncos.

James Cunningham – Hooker

All eyes will be on Cunningham in the Qualifiers.

The Championship’s only representative in the England Knights Squad, Cunningham has earned it after several strong campaigns with the Broncos.

But their stint in the Qualifiers allows him to showcase his talents against Super League opposition and prove he is worthy of his place.

His game has evolved this year, spending more time at halfback along with his usual position. Oh and another thing, he’s off contract at the end of the season.

Matt Davis – Loose-forward

Davis, regardless of London’s campaign, will be in Super League next year after agreeing to join Warrington.

So the Qualifiers give the Broncos ace a chance to whet the appetite of Wolves fans looking forward to seeing him next year.

Davis is a workhorse; he gets through a stack of work with and without the ball but goes widely unnoticed.

He’s a key component of London’s well-rounded pack.