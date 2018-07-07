Three NCL games off

Three of today’s scheduled matches in the Kingstone Press National Conference League will not be going ahead, Totalrl.com understands.

The Division Two fixture between Wigan St Jude’s and Drighlington has been postponed because the pitches at Parson’s Meadow are too hard following weeks without rain.

Salford City Roosters are unable to raise a side for the Division Three game at Gateshead Storm; the NCL’s Management Committee will, as a matter of course, conduct an investigation.

And, also in Division Three, the match between Waterhead and Woolston will not be going ahead because the Warriors’ pitch and posts have been vandalised overnight.

Siddal, meanwhile, beat Normanton Knights 28-10 last night in the Premier Division.

Result

Friday 6 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Siddal 28 Normanton Knights 10

Fixtures

Saturday 7 July 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield (1.00pm)

Hunslet Club Parkside v Wath Brow Hornets (1.00pm)

Myton Warriors v Thatto Heath Crusaders (1.00pm)

Underbank Rangers v West Hull (1.00pm)

Wigan St Patrick’s v Kells (1.00pm)

DIVISION ONE

Featherstone Lions v Leigh Miners Rangers (1.00)

Lock Lane v Oulton Raiders (1.00pm)

Milford Marlins v Pilkington Recs (12.30pm)

Skirlaugh v Bradford Dudley Hill (11.30am)

Thornhill Trojans v Shaw Cross Sharks (2.30pm)

York Acorn v Ince Rose Bridge (2.30pm)

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Askam (1.30pm)

Hunslet Warriors v East Leeds (2.30pm)

Hull Dockers v Saddleworth Rangers (1.00pm)

Stanningley v Crosfields (1.00pm)

West Bowling v Leigh East (12.30pm)

Wigan St Jude’s v Drighlington – postponed (unfit pitch)

DIVISION THREE

Barrow Island v Millom (1.00pm)

Clock Face Miners v Beverley (2.30pm)

Gateshead Storm v Salford City Roosters – postponed (Salford no team)

Waterhead Warriors v Woolston Rovers – postponed (vandal damage)