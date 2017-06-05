Three players charged by the RFL

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 5, 2017 15:05

Three players charged by the RFL

Wigan forward Liam Farrell has been charged by the RFL for alleged foul and abusive language towards a match official.

Farrell, the Harry Sunderland Award recipient at last year’s Grand Final, has been handed a Grade B charge and his case will be heard on Tuesday.

The England international does have an early guilty plea available and would miss the club’s game with Leigh if he opts to use it.

Meanwhile, Widnes’ Chris Bridge has also earned a Grade B charge for dangerous contact, while young Dragons forward Jordan Dezaria has also been cited for dangerous contact, regarded Grade C, for an incident in Catalans’ defeat to the Vikings.

 

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 5, 2017 15:05

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions