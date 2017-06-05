Three players charged by the RFL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan forward Liam Farrell has been charged by the RFL for alleged foul and abusive language towards a match official.

Farrell, the Harry Sunderland Award recipient at last year’s Grand Final, has been handed a Grade B charge and his case will be heard on Tuesday.

The England international does have an early guilty plea available and would miss the club’s game with Leigh if he opts to use it.

Meanwhile, Widnes’ Chris Bridge has also earned a Grade B charge for dangerous contact, while young Dragons forward Jordan Dezaria has also been cited for dangerous contact, regarded Grade C, for an incident in Catalans’ defeat to the Vikings.