Three players charged by the RFL

Albert Kelly is one of three players to have been charged by the RFL following incidents in the first round of Super League action.

The Hull FC halfback has been cited for a Grade B high tackle on Matty Ashurst that resulted in the Wakefield forward being removed from the field.

Meanwhile, Castleford’s Paul McShane has been slapped with a Grade B dangerous throw following a challenge on Gareth Hock, while Catalans’ Benjamin Garcia was charged with a Grade A dangerous throw.

All three players have their early guilty pleas available.