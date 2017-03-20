Three players charged by the RFL

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 20, 2017 14:30

Three players charged by the RFL

Tom Lineham has been handed a Grade C striking charge following an incident in Warrington’s defeat to Leigh Centurions.

The fullback was sin-binned for an alleged elbow on Ryan Hampshire in the club’s 22-8 defeat, their fifth in a row.

Lineham now faces a suspension for the incident after the Match Review Panel deemed the incident worthy of the third level of seriousness.

However, his suspension is likely to be cut, with his early guilty plea available.

Leigh’s Glenn Stewart has received the same level of charge for a high tackle in the club’s victory, while Wakefield captain Danny Kirmond will serve a one-match suspension if found guilty of a Grade A high tackle charge.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 20, 2017 14:30

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital


Pocketmags Digital Magazine Newsstand

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions