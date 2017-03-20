Three players charged by the RFL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tom Lineham has been handed a Grade C striking charge following an incident in Warrington’s defeat to Leigh Centurions.

The fullback was sin-binned for an alleged elbow on Ryan Hampshire in the club’s 22-8 defeat, their fifth in a row.

Lineham now faces a suspension for the incident after the Match Review Panel deemed the incident worthy of the third level of seriousness.

However, his suspension is likely to be cut, with his early guilty plea available.

Leigh’s Glenn Stewart has received the same level of charge for a high tackle in the club’s victory, while Wakefield captain Danny Kirmond will serve a one-match suspension if found guilty of a Grade A high tackle charge.