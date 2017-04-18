Three players charged by the RFL

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 18, 2017 14:00

Three players charged by the RFL

Warrington duo Declan Patton and Daryl Clark have been charged by the Match Review Panel for incidents in Easter Monday’s victory over Huddersfield.

Clark has been handed a Grade B striking charge while Patton has been issued a Grade A tripping charge. Both players have Early Guilty Pleas and if used they could avoid suspension.

Meanwhile, Wigan’s Anthony Gelling has received a Grade B dangerous throw charge following an incident in their victory over Wakefield.

He also has an early guilty plea available.

