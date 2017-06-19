Three players charged by the RFL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Matty Ashurst, Sam Rapira and Stefan Ratchford have all been charged by the RFL following incidents in last week’s action.

Wakefield back-row Ashurst has been cited for a Grade A dangerous contact offence, while Rapira and Ratchford have been handed Grade B offences for raising knee i a tackle and tripping respectively.

All three players have early guilty pleas.

Wigan hooker Sam Powell has been cautioned for standing on an opponent.