Three players charged by the RFL
Matty Ashurst, Sam Rapira and Stefan Ratchford have all been charged by the RFL following incidents in last week’s action.
Wakefield back-row Ashurst has been cited for a Grade A dangerous contact offence, while Rapira and Ratchford have been handed Grade B offences for raising knee i a tackle and tripping respectively.
All three players have early guilty pleas.
Wigan hooker Sam Powell has been cautioned for standing on an opponent.Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum