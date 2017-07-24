Three players charged by the RFL

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford duo Kevin Larroyer and Joel Monaghan have been charged following the match review panel’s meeting after Round 23 of Super League.

Larroyer, who was sin-binned for a tackle on Vincent Duport, has been cited for a Grade C other contrary behaviour charge. The tackle, alleged to be what is known as a “squirrel tackle” could lead to Larroyer facing a suspension although he does have an early guilty plea.

Meanwhile, Monaghan is likely to avoid suspension despite a Grade A dangerous contact charge due to having his early guilty plea available.

The third player charged is Widnes’ Alex Gerrard, who has received a Grade C dangerous contact charge for a tackle that injured Warrington’s Ben Currie.