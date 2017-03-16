Three players who will benefit from a Super League loan move

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

We’re five rounds into the Super League season, and the majority of head coaches have already decided on their preferred line-ups for the opening stages of the season.

That has, however, left some players without the game time they need to make an impact. For those bewildered on the terraces, the prospect of dual-registration gives them an opportunity to get regular first-team rugby on a week-to-week basis in the ever-blossoming Championship.

But for some, the need to get their fix in Super League is a necessity for their development. Here are three players we feel need a loan move to push themselves further.

1. Max Jowitt (Wakefield)

The young fullback had the world at his feet in 2016.

A superb season with Wakefield resulted in the youngster being named League Express’ Rookie of the Year, following in the footsteps of players such as Sam Tomkins, Jermaine McGillvary and John Bateman.

However, he has yet to make a single appearance in Trinity colours this year, with new recruit Scott Grix taking his place in the opening rounds of the season.

Jowitt was proving himself to be a fine fullback, and if he is to fulfil his potential, he needs exposure in Super League.

2. Callum Lancaster (Hull FC)

The utility back has been playing for his club’s reserve team so far this year and there currently does not appear to be any first-team prospects on the horizon.

Lancaster has an exceptional record in Super League – with nine tries in just seven games since making his debut in 2014.

The 20-year-old has places he can develop, but he needs to be playing in Super League to do that more efficiently.

3. Josh Wood (Salford)

Wood has already made a number of appearances for Salford this year.

However, the return of Logan Tomkins through injury has seen Wood move out of the club’s squad, and he played for Halifax in their victory over London at the weekend.

With Tomkins and Kriss Brining appearing to be the first choice hookers at the Red Devils, and with Michael Dobson, Rob Lui and Todd Carney fighting for the halfback jerseys, the 21-year-old could be starved of first-team action for a while.

He has plenty of potential and although playing in the Championship will benefit him, featuring regularly in Super League is the way to make his abilities accelerate.