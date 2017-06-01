Three return for Leeds, but Rhinos trio ruled out

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Danny McGuire, Carl Ablett and Keith Galloway are all in contention to return to action in Leeds’ clash with Leigh Centurions on Friday.

McGuire was absent from the Rhinos squad that lost to Widnes, while Galloway had missed three games after minor knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Ablett will return after almost two months out, but Stevie Ward is suspended while Ashton Golding and Brett Delaney both miss out following injuries.

Galloway, Ablett and McGuire return for Rhinos https://t.co/5WdryARgQ9 pic.twitter.com/TSZmCzjQsJ — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) May 31, 2017

Meanwhile, Leigh welcome Harrison Hansen and Curtis Naughton back into the squad for the game with the Rhinos, replacing Glenn Stewart and Ben Crooks in the 19-man squad.

Acton, Brown, Burr, Dawson, Drinkwater, Fleming, Hampshire, Hansen, Hood, Hopkins, McNally, Maria, Naughton, Paterson, Pelissier, Reynolds, Tickle, Vea, Weston.