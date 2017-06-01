Three return for Leeds, but Rhinos trio ruled out

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 1, 2017 16:55

Danny McGuire, Carl Ablett and Keith Galloway are all in contention to return to action in Leeds’ clash with Leigh Centurions on Friday.

McGuire was absent from the Rhinos squad that lost to Widnes, while Galloway had missed three games after minor knee surgery.

Meanwhile, Ablett will return after almost two months out, but Stevie Ward is suspended while Ashton Golding and Brett Delaney both miss out following injuries.

Meanwhile, Leigh welcome Harrison Hansen and Curtis Naughton back into the squad for the game with the Rhinos, replacing Glenn Stewart and Ben Crooks in the 19-man squad.

Acton, Brown, Burr, Dawson, Drinkwater, Fleming, Hampshire, Hansen, Hood, Hopkins, McNally, Maria, Naughton, Paterson, Pelissier, Reynolds, Tickle, Vea, Weston.

