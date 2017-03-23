Three more Salford stars sign new deals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Three key Salford Red Devils players have signed new deals with the club, owner Marwan Koukash has confirmed.

Junior Sa’u, Weller Hauraki and Lama Tasi have all extended their stays with the club, following in the footsteps of Ben Murdoch-Masila and head coach, Ian Watson.

Salford had earlier confirmed that Watson had signed a new three-year contract with the club before Koukash confirmed Murdoch-Masila had signed a long-term contract.

Koukash went on to reveal that Sa’u and Hauraki have committed their futures to the club on long-term deals, with Lama Tasi agreeing to stay for 2018.

The gentleman @Weller_hauraki and the beast @junior_sau have signed long term contracts . — Marwan Koukash (@drmarwanK) March 23, 2017

The news comes as a huge boost to Watson’s long-term ambitions with the club, having previously talking up the importance of securing stability within his squad.

The retention of the quintet follows the news that Million Pound Game match-winner Gareth O’Brien had signed a new deal with the club earlier this year.

A number of players remain off-contract at the end of the season, including Rob Lui and Lee Mossop, however talks are understood to be ongoing with the remaining players out of contract at the end of the season.