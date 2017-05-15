Three Super League clubs that would benefit from signing Super League-bound Tyrone McCarthy

8 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Tyrone McCarthy is heading back to Super League.

According to League Express, the former Hull Kingston Rovers forward is closing in on a return to Super League, with his contract at NRL club St George Illawarra Dragons expiring at the end of the season.

But which club would benefit most from his talents? We’ve highlighted three that would improve as a result.

Salford Red Devils

Salford might appear to be one of the last teams in need of a new player at this stage.

However, McCarthy’s talents would further enhance their continuously growing threat and strike on the edges.

Ben Murdoch-Masila is a constant threat as a back-row due to his size and power, as are Josh Jones and Weller Hauraki, but McCarthy would provide more subtle qualities to a back-row that so many clubs are struggling to deal with.

His qualities would provide Salford with a balance that Mark Flanagan also brings to the table, and would certainly add competition for places.

Leigh Centurions

Simply put, the Centurions are in need of a boost, and McCarthy would provide just that, even if they had to wait until next year.

Although Leigh have capable players in their back-row, McCarthy would arrive at his peak and undoubtedly add genuine quality that has been lacking at times this year.

He would also offer more from a creative perspective than the current forwards the Centurions have, while defensively he is sound too.

Leigh will need to strengthen if they are to develop as a club, and McCarthy would aid that.

St Helens

Although Zeb Taia was brought in to replace Joe Greenwood, they aren’t like for like replacements.

Taia is a great offensive player but defensively he isn’t quite as sound as the now Gold Coast Titans star.

But McCarthy would help bring the resilience back in Saints’ defence, while Taia could be used in a different way to get the best out of him.

It would also be the type of signing St Helens fans would welcome, which is a boost after the criticism of their recruitment in recent times.

