THROWBACK | Warrington celebrate 100 years at Wilderspool with Giant victory

With Warrington hosting Huddersfield later today, we delved into the past to find a classic encounter between the two sides from seasons gone by.

In September 1998, Warrington celebrated 100 years at their old ground, Wilderspool, with a 36-8 victory over the Giants in front of a crowd of 4,908.

Tries were scored by Lee Briers, Mark Forster, Michael Eager (feature image), Mike Peachey, Steve McCurrie and Danny Farrar who was the Warrington captain on the day.

Farrar even was singled out by coach Darryl Van de Velde for praise for his performance

“He was man of the match by a streak,” he said.

“He’s been a revelation for us in the last fortnight and one of the main reasons why we’ve picked up two wins.”

The Giants replied through a solitary try from Andy Cheetham in the second half.

Chief Executive John Smith was pleased to mark the occasion with a victory.

“The win was a nice tough and I’m pleased for the fans that they had something to celebrate on such a special occasion,” said Smith.

“Before kick-off there was a past players’ parade in which the Wilderspool faithful were given chance to show their appreciation for some of the all-time Warrington greats.

“It’s lovely to acknowledge the people who’ve built up the history of the club and everybody was pleased to see them.”

Wolves: Penny, Roach, Peachey, Eager, Forter, Briers, Farrah, Chambers, Highton, Nutley, McCurrie, Tuuta, Wainwright; Interchanges: Knott, Stevens, Fawcett, Cowell.

Tries: Briers, Forster, Eager, Peachey, McCurrie, Farrar; Goals: Briers 4

Giants: Arnold, Bunyan, Weston, Hanger, Cheetham, Orr, Goulding, Neill, Russell, Wittenberg, King, Richards, Sturm; Interchanges: Cook, Berry, Loughlin, Field

Tries: Cheetham; Goals: Goulding 2