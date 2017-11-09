Thumbs up for Blackbrook

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

BLACKBROOK will compete in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League next year.

The St Helens outfit, who failed to fulfil their last two fixtures in Division One last season, satisfied the Conference’s Management Group at a meeting on Tuesday evening that they will be in a position to play all their games in the future.

The team will operate in Division Three.

Meanwhile, one of the two sides bidding for acceptance appears to have had second thoughts. NCL Administrator Alan Smith said: “Queensbury’s application for membership has been withdrawn as they failed to provide further information to support their application.

“The clubs will vote on Beverley’s application at the meeting on 27 November.”