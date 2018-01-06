Thumbs up for Yorkshire Cup semi at Lock Lane

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

This afternoon’s Bartletts BARLA Yorkshire Cup semi-final between Lock Lane and East Leeds is on.

Lock Lane officials confirmed early this morning that their pitch, which has twice previously been affected by adverse weather conditions, is fit.

The winner of the game will meet Ovenden in the final, which is being played at the LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, Featherstone, on Saturday 20 January (eight days earlier than initially arranged).