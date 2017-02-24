Tigers’ brilliance too much for Warrington

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A dazzling spell of eight minutes in the first half, during which they scored four tries, was the key to victory for Castleford Tigers tonight at Warrington, helping them to secure a 22-30 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warrington had taken an early 6-0 lead through Andre Savelio, whose try was goaled by Declan Patton.

But on 18 minutes the Tigers cut loose, transforming the match with tries by Jesse Lene-Mateo, Zak Hardaker, Greg Eden and Luke Gale, with three goals by Gale giving them a 6-22 lead, with Warrington’s reply a try by Tom Lineham to make the score 10-22 at half-time.

The Wolves narrowed the gap to six points with Lineham’s second try, again converted by Patten, but Greg Minikin scored a superb try to extend the lead to 10 points.

Warrington didn’t give up, however, and Savelio scored his second try with ten minutes to go, with Harvey Livett’s goal reducing the deficit to four points.

But the Tigers were in again five minutes before the end with another superbly created try for Eden and the Wolves were finally beaten in what had been a thrilling encounter.

Warrington: Johnson, Russell, Evans, Atkins, Lineham, Brown, Patton, Cooper, Clark, Sims, Hughes, Savelio, Westerman; Subs: Dwyer, Crosby, Livett, Westwood

Castleford: Hardaker, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden, Chase, Gale, Lynch, Milner, Springer, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey; Subs: Millington, Moors, Cook, Monaghan

