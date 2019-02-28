Tigers captain agrees new two-year deal

Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton has agreed a new two-year deal with the club.

Shenton’s contract was up at the end of the season but he has now put pen to paper on a deal taking him to the end of 2021.

“This is the only club for me now,” said Shenton.

“To see how the club has grown and to be a part of that has been one of the highlights and achievements of my career, watching us transform into a team that’s challenging and with the standards that we’ve set.

“The people that do come into the club from the outside are now impressed by what we do here.

“I’m pleased to be staying for another couple of years and I’m excited about the potential of this team in that time, but particularly this season. We’ve made a strong start to the year but it’s down to us to continue with that now.”

Castleford Tigers Director of Rugby Jon Wells added:

“I am delighted that Michael has committed his future to the Tigers.

“He is one of the most professional and diligent athletes I have worked with in my time involved in rugby league and is one of a handful of individuals who we have built a team and a culture around here at Castleford.

“His influence on and off the field is hugely important for this club and recently Michael became the holder of the Castleford Super League appearance record; he is our captain and has now played over 300 career games for the Tigers, scoring almost 150 tries but, most importantly for me, he is what everyone should look for in a professional athlete who occupies space in the public eye – an outstanding character.”