Tigers devour Wigan

Castleford issued a huge statement of intent as they annihilated Wigan Warriors 54-4.

Daryl Powell’s side scored nine tries to end their losing streak and condemned Wigan to their biggest defeat of the season.

It was 26-4 at the break as Adam Milner, Michael Shenton, Matt Cook and Mike McMeeken all scored, with Sam Powell replying for Wigan.

Five unanswered second half tries followed through Greg Minikin (2), Luke Gale, Grant Millington and Jake Webster.

In a further blow to both Wigan and England, George Williams went off injured, leaving his availability for next week’s Test match with Samoa in doubt.

Tigers: Hardaker, Minikin, Webster, Shenton, Eden, Roberts, Gale, Millington, McShane, Massey, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Milner. Subs: Chase, Moors, Cook, Monaghan

Warriors: Escare, Davies, Gelling, Burgess, Marshall, Williams, Powell, Nuuausala, McIlorum, Flower, Tomkins, Farrell, O’Loughlin. Subs: Tautai, Sutton, Isa, Ganson