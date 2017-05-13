Tigers extend Webster contract

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have extended the contract of Kiwi centre Jake Webster.

Webster, 33, has signed a one year extension that covers the 2018 season, with the Tigers holding an option to extend his deal for a further year after that.

Webster joined Castleford from Hull KR in 2013 and in 2016 he scored 14 tries in 24 games.

His first-grade career began with Melbourne Storm in 2003 before he joined the Gold Coast Titans during their inaugural season in 2007. Webster has also played eight times for New Zealand, featuring in their 2005 Tri-Nations triumph.

“I’m really excited to have signed a new deal here with the Tigers,” said Webster.

“I really could not have seen myself putting another team’s jersey on. I’m really happy with how things are going this year and how they have gone since I managed to get myself injury free.”

Webster is hoping that he can now finish his career with Castleford.

“It’s something that I’ve had in the back of my mind for a couple of years now. The club has been great to me and the fans are second to none. They drive me to play the way that I do and I hope I can just be around them and this club until the end of my career.”

Tigers head coach, Daryl Powell claimed Webster still is a key part of his team’s plans going forward.

“Jake has shown this season that he is still a very good player in all aspects of his performance,” said Powell.

“He is a much more durable athlete than he has been in the past and his skill sets and experience are a key part of our form so far this season. This new deal gives Jake a chance to continue to drive his standards and support the young players at our club.”

Steve Gill, Tigers CEO, is pleased to have Webster for at least next season.

“Jake has been fantastic for us this season and has been one of the stand out centres in Super League in the past two years,” said Gill.

“We at the Castleford Tigers are only too happy to be able to keep him on board with the club for at least another season.”

