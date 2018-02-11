Tigers hold on to edge out Vikings

Castleford Tigers held on nervously to register their first victory of the Betfred Super League season with a hard fought 13-12 verdict over an improving Widnes Vikings at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle today.

In a game that was nip and tuck in the first half the Tigers went ahead just before the interval with a try in the corner by Greg Minikin, with Luke Gale unable to convert from the sideline.

On 49 minutes the Vikings took the lead when Matt Whitley beat Ben Roberts to touch down Tom Gilmore’s grubber to the line, and Gilmore added the conversion.

With 15 minutes to go the Tigers were back in front, however, when a Jamie Ellis kick was knocked back and, after smart passing, Jy Hitchcox touched down in the corner, with Gale successful with the conversion.

When the Tigers were awarded a penalty, Gale knocked it over, and he then added a field-goal with nine minutes left to open up a two-score advantage.

The Vikings didn’t give up, though, and two minutes later James Chapelhow powered his way over, with Gilmore converting to give the Tigers’ supporters butterflies.

The Vikings were thwarted by a forward pass decision, however, and Gilmore failed with two drop-goal efforts as the clock ran down and the Tigers held on for victory.

