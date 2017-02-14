Tigers land Foster on trial

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have handed former Bradford utility Alex Foster a trial with the club.

League Express reports that the 23-year-old had joined the club on an initial trial basis with the view of signing a two-year contract once he recovers from an operation that will keep him out of action for the next four weeks.

Foster started his career at Leeds Rhinos, where he made his senior debut in 2013.

He moved to London Broncos for their final year in Super League before relegation, and subsequently returned to West Yorkshire with Featherstone Rovers.

He was on the move again ahead of 2016 as he re-signed with the Broncos, and was set for a return to the North ahead of this season with Bradford Bulls.

However, their liquidation resulted in him becoming a free agent, and after interest from three Super League clubs, he agreed to join the Tigers.

