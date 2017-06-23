Tigers move seven points clear at Super League summit

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers moved seven points clear at the top of Super League with a 23-12 win at Leeds Rhinos.

An error from Ben Roberts gifted Leeds the opening score through Ash Handley but Greg Eden brought Castleford level, with Danny McGuire being sinbinned for dissent.

Luke Gale kicked a penalty goal to give the Tigers a narrow half time lead with home fans feeling aggrieved by Matt Parcell’s try being disallowed after the hooter had sounded.

Inevitably, Zak Hardaker then scored following a 90-metre break to extend the lead against his parent club before Grant Millington landed on a Gale grubber for another try.

Adam Cuthbertson went over for Leeds’ second to cut the deficit to eight points going into the final quarter.

Gale notched a penalty goal and a drop goal late on to make the points safe, confirming Castleford’s seventh straight win over their local rivals.

Leeds: 14 Liam Sutcliffe, 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Kallum Watkins, 5 Ryan Hall, 22 Ash Handley, 6 Danny McGuire, 4 Joel Moon, 16 Brad Singleton, 9 Matt Parcell, 8 Keith Galloway, 13 Stevie Ward, 11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan, 19 Brett Ferres; Subs: 10 Adam Cuthbertson, 31 Jack Walker, 20 Anthony Mullally, 17 Mitch Garbutt.

Tries: Handley, Cuthbertson; Goals: Sutcliffe 2.

Castleford: 1 Zak Hardaker, 25 Jy Hitchcox, 3 Jake Webster, 2 Greg Minikin, 5 Greg Eden, 16 Ben Roberts, 7 Luke Gale, 13 Adam Milner, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 34 Alex Foster, 12 Mike McMeeken, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao; Subs: 14 Nathan Massey, 19 Gadwin Springer, 20 Larne Patrick, 23 Tom Holmes.

Tries: Eden, Hardaker, Millington; Goals: Gale 5.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.