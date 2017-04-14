Tigers repel Trinity challenge

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers gained a comfortable victory today at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle, defeating neighbours Wakefield Trinity 42-24 in front of 10,349 spectators.

The Tigers effectively had the game won at half-time, when they led 36-12 after scoring six tries, all of them converted by skipper Luke Gale.

But Wakefield had opened the scoring after just three minutes with a try from prop forward David Fifita, with Sam Williams converting.

But the Tigers replied with four tries from Ben Roberts, Jake Webster, Oliver Holmes and Grant Millington, all converted by Gale for a 24 -6 lead on 30 minutes.

Bill Tupou then touched down Jacob Miller’s kick, with Williams again converting, but the Tigers rounded off the first half with second tries for both Millington and Webster.

In the second half Trinity outscored their opponents with tries from Fifita and a fine, late effort in the corner from Ben Jones-Bishop, with Williams converting the first and Liam Finn the second.

Castleford’s only score was a try in the corner by prolific winger Greg Eden, although both he had another try disallowed for obstruction, while his fellow winger Joel Monaghan also had a try disallowed, in his case for a forward pass.

The Tigers now face a trip to St Helens on Monday, while Wakefield will face Wigan at the Beaumont Legal Stadium.

Castleford: 1 Zak Hardaker, 21 Joel Monaghan, 3 Jake Webster, 2 Greg Minikin, 5 Greg Eden, 16 Ben Roberts, 7 Luke Gale (C), 8 Andy Lynch, 9 Paul McShane, 19 Gadwin Springer, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Adam Milner; Subs: 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 17 Junior Moors, 6 Rangi Chase, 10 Grant Millington.

Wakefield: 1 Scott Grix, 5 Ben Jones-Bishop, 18 Joe Arundel, 3 Bill Tupou, 2 Tom Johnstone, 6 Jacob Miller, 14 Sam Williams, 10 Mitch Allgood, 9 Kyle Wood, 20 David Fifita, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Danny Kirmond (C), 16 Tinirau Arona; Subs: 7 Liam Finn, 17 Craig Huby, 32 Dean Hadley, 8 Anthony England

A full report, photos and analysis from this game will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.