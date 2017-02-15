Tigers snap up Larroyer and loan him to Bradford

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers have signed Kevin Larroyer on a one-year deal with an option in the club’s favour to extend the deal by a further two years – and has immediately joined Championship side Bradford on loan.

Larroyer will train with the Tigers for the first time on Thursday after spending the last few months in limbo. The 27-year-old former Catalans man was released by Hull KR following their relegation from the Super League to the Championship and has since spent time training with Hull FC.

“I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Castleford,” he said. “To be part of this squad and this club is an honour. I’ve played at the Jungle a few times against Castleford and I’ve always thought the fans and the atmosphere were amazing. I’m looking forward to embracing this challenge and giving my best to Castleford Tigers.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “Kevin will add depth to our squad while we still have Larne Patrick and Oliver Holmes out injured. Kevin is a player who is proven at Super League level and did a really good job for Hull KR. He can play in the back row and in the middle unit as well which gives us some real depth and competition for places, which will be really valuable as we move into the Easter period.”

Powell added: “He is a French player who came over here to really challenge himself, and who played consistently for Hull HR. He runs good lines and he’s a pretty tough and durable guy who I’m looking forward to working with.”

Larroyer will now join up with Bradford Bulls on loan, which will have a 24-hour recall option should it go beyond 28 days.