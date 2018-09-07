Tigers too strong for Hull at KC Stadium

Castleford Tigers were too strong for Hull FC tonight at the KC Stadium, winning 8-28 after establishing a 0-18 lead at half-time.

Hull FC came into this game desperate to atone in front of their own supporters for their disastrous 80-10 defeat by Warrington Wolves eight days earlier.

They were competitive for the first 15 minutes but went behind when Mike McMeeken touched down a rebounded kick from Jake Trueman.

And they scored two further tries from Junior Moors who charged over the line from close in, and Greg Eden, who caught a ball that rebounded off Michael Shenton’s head and an the length of the field to score, with Luke Gale adding conversions to each try.

The Tigers extended their lead to 28 points on 50 minutes with Eden’s second try and one from James Clare, before Hull began a fightback, scoring late tries from Carlos Tuimavave and Hakim Maloudi, neither of which were converted.

It was an improved Hull performance tonight after their concession of 80 points to Warrington eight days earlier.

Hull: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Cameron Scott, Fetuli Talanoa, Hakim Maloudi, Liam Harris, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Masi Matongo, Dean Hadley, Danny Washbrook Sika Manu; Subs: Brad Fash, Jez Litten, Jordan Lane, Lewis Bienek.

Tries: Tuimavave, Maloudi

Tigers: Peter Mata’utia, James Clare, Joe Wardle, Michael Shenton, Greg Eden, Jake Trueman, Luke Gale, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Oliver Holmes, Mike McMeeken, Nathan Masey; Subs: Adam Milner, Mitch Clark, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts.

Tries: McMeeken, Moors, Eden 2, Clare; Goals: Gale 4

A full report and photos from this game will feature in League Express on Monday