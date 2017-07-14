Tigers win again but suffer Eden injury blow

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Castleford Tigers winger Greg Eden may have played his last game of the season tonight, after suffering what looks like a serious shoulder injury after scoring his second try of the evening on 23 minutes on the way to a 38-14 victory against Salford Red Devils.

Eden left the field and departed for hospital, while looking in obvious pain at a point when the Tigers were leading 16 -4, with Ben Roberts also having scored a try, while Gareth O’Brien had touched down for Salford.

Luke Gale had kicked two conversions and he added a penalty before the Red Devils pulled back to 18-10 at the interval with a try to Kris Welham, which Mickael Dobson converted.

Eden was replaced on the wing by Joel Monaghan, and the former Warrington star emulated Eden by scoring two tries in the second half, with Zak Hardaker scoring their other touchdown, while Jake Bibby scored Salford’s second half try and Gale added a penalty.

Tigers: 1 Zak Hardaker, 25 Jy Hitchcox, 2 Greg Minikin, 4 Michael Shenton (C), 5 Greg Eden, 16 Ben Roberts, 7 Luke Gale, 10 Grant Millington, 9 Paul McShane, 15 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 34 Alex Foster, 12 Mike McMeeken, 14 Nathan Massey, Subs: 8 Andy Lynch, 19 Gadwin Springer, 21 Joel Monaghan, 33 Kevin Larroyer.

Red Devils: 1 Gareth O’Brien, 24 Jake Bibby, 22 Kris Welham, 3 Josh Jones, 5 Niall Evalds, 29 Todd Carney, 7 Michael Dobson (C), 10 George Griffin, 9 Logan Tomkins, 26 Daniel Murray, 11 Ben Murdoch-Masila, 15 Ryan Lannon, 12 Weller Hauraki, Subs: 6 Robert Lui, 14 Lama Tasi, 16 Olsi Krasniqi, 10 George Griffin, 18 Jordan Walne

A full report, analysis and photos from this match will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.