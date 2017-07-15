Titans revive play-off hopes with big win against Sharks

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Gold Coast Titans revived their top-eight hopes with a comprehensive 30-10 defeat of Cronulla Sharks in sodden conditions today at CBus Super Stadium.

The Titans made one late change on their bench, with Leivaha Pulu replacing Morgan Boyle. Nathan Peats, Jarryd Hayne and Jarrod Wallace were all backing up from Origin III.

James Maloney was rested for the Sharks, with fellow NSW star Jack Bird moving into the halves and Kurt Capewell starting in the centres. Sam Tagataese and Jayson Bukuya started in the pack, with Andrew Fifita and Luke Lewis both on the bench, while former Leeds star James Segeyaro returned from injury on the bench.

The Titans secured an 8-0 lead at half-time with unconverted tries by Konrad Hurrell and Ashley Taylor as the rain poured down.

And in the second half the Titans’ dominance was extended, as they scored further tries from Taylor, Kevin Proctor, Englishman Joe Greenwood and substitute Pat Politoni. Tyrone Roberts added three conversions.

The Sharks replied with two late tries to Kurt Capewell and Sosaia Feki, with Origin hero Valentine Holmes adding one conversion.

Titans: 1 Jarryd Hayne, 2 Anthony Don, 3 Dale Copley, 4 Konrad Hurrell, 5 William Zillman, 6 Tyrone Roberts, 7 Ashley Taylor, 8 Jarrod Wallace, 9 Nathan Peats, 10 Ryan James (C), 11 Kevin Proctor, 12 Joe Greenwood, 13 Max King; Interchange: 14 Pat Politoni, 16 Agnatius Paasi, 17 Nathaniel Peteru, 21 Leivaha Pulu

Tries: Hurrell, Taylor 2, Proctor, Greenwood, Politoni; Goals: Roberts 3

Sharks: 1 Valentine Holmes, 2 Sosaia Feki, 17 Kurt Capewell, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Gerard Beale, 3 Jack Bird, 7 Chad Townsend, 16 Sam Tagataese, 9 Fa’amanu Brown, 10 Matt Prior, 14 Jayson Bukuya, 12 Wade Graham, 13 Paul Gallen (C); Interchange: 8 Andrew Fifita, 11 Luke Lewis, 15 Chris Heighington, 19 James Segeyaro.

Tries: Capewell, Feki; Goals: Holmes

