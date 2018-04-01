Titans shock Broncos in Brisbane

After a hammering last week, Gold Coast Titans travelled to Brisbane and won 26-14, with the help of hat-trick hero Phillip Sami, only their second ever win in Brisbane.

The Titans were quick to react to their heavy defeat last week. They forced an error from Brisbane’s opening set which allowed Kane Elgey the field position to find Sami who strolled over in the left corner.

Brisbane kicked the kick-off out on the full. Off the back of that, Ash Taylor found Dale Copley with a face ball and he dragged a defender with him to the try line.

After three sets in a row on the Titans’ try line, the Broncos finally made the pressure tell when Andrew McCullough sold them all with a great dummy.

But the Titans didn’t go away and scored their third try when Max King offloaded and the ball was kicked to the in-goal by Ryan James for Sami to add his second of the night. Jamayne Isaako kicked a penalty on the hooter to reduce the arrears to eight.

Sami then set up his opposite winger Anthony Don with a towering bomb which was expertly taken. Gordon hit the post with his conversion attempt before Sami scored his hat-trick after Taylor and Elgey combined.

The Broncos added a consolation score when Kodi Nikorima dummied and stepped straight through the Titans defence.

Broncos: Boyd, Pearson, Roberts, Bird, Isaako, Milford, Nikorima, Lodge, McCullough, Sims, Glenn, Gillett, McGuire; Interchanges: Thaiday, Ofahengaue, Opacic, Su’A

Tries: McCullough, Nikorima; Goals: Isaako 3

Titans: Gordon, Don, Copley, Hurrell, Sami, Elgey, Taylor, Wallace, Peats, James, Proctor, Matthews, Arrow; Interchanges: Rein, King, Cartwright, Boyle

Tries: Sami 3, Copley, Don; Goals: Gordon 3

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express