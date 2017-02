2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Kingston Press Championship

Toulouse Olympique 58 Dewsbury Rams 2

Ladbroke’s Challenge Cup second round

West Hull 18 Thatto Heath 16

West Hull will now play Whitehaven at home in the third round

League 1 Cup first round

Oxford 30 Coventry Bears 28

Rochdale Mayfield 18 Barrow Raiders 46

The other six games to be played on Sunday

Full reports will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express