Today’s Grass Roots action

Two games are on offer today for amateur Rugby League aficionados.

The Stuart & Jackie Evans Memorial York Origin Match is taking place at York RUFC, at 1.30pm, between East and West.

And, at 12.30pm, Methley Royals are staging their traditional Villagers v Townies game at their Savile Park base.

East Hull, meanwhile, are the Hull ARL’s GBM BOCM Cup winners, having edged North Hull Knights 24-20 in yesterday’s final at West Hull.