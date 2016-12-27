Today’s Grass Roots action
Two games are on offer today for amateur Rugby League aficionados.
The Stuart & Jackie Evans Memorial York Origin Match is taking place at York RUFC, at 1.30pm, between East and West.
And, at 12.30pm, Methley Royals are staging their traditional Villagers v Townies game at their Savile Park base.
East Hull, meanwhile, are the Hull ARL's GBM BOCM Cup winners, having edged North Hull Knights 24-20 in yesterday's final at West Hull.