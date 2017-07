0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

South Sydney winger Alex Johnston equalled a club record with five tries as the Rabbitohs comprehensively defeated Penrith Panthers today at ANZ Stadium.

Today’s Results

Newcastle Knights 12 Wests Tigers 33

South Sydney Rabbitohs 42 Penrith Panthers 14

