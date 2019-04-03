Today’s Student action ratified

Sports TG has confirmed today’s updated Student Rugby League programme.
The fixture list includes, said an RFL spokesman, “play-off games between the current bottom-end Premier teams and the sides at the top of the lower divisions to determine if there is any promotion/relegation for next season’s Premier Divisions.”
Fixtures are:
Wednesday 3 April 2019
PREMIER NORTH
PLAY-OFFS: Durham v Nottingham.
PREMIER SOUTH
PLAY-OFFS: Cardiff Met v Nottingham Trent.
COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE
PREMIER DIVISION: Hopwood Hall v Furness.
YORKSHIRE
DIVISION ONE: Bishop Burton v Huddersfield; Pontefract v Hull FC Foundation.
DIVISION ONE: Wilberforce v Wyke.
NORTH WEST
DIVISION ONE: Runshaw v Priestley.