Today’s Student action ratified

Phil Hodgson

Sports TG has confirmed today’s updated Student Rugby League programme.

The fixture list includes, said an RFL spokesman, “play-off games between the current bottom-end Premier teams and the sides at the top of the lower divisions to determine if there is any promotion/relegation for next season’s Premier Divisions.”

Fixtures are:

Wednesday 3 April 2019

PREMIER NORTH

PLAY-OFFS: Durham v Nottingham.

PREMIER SOUTH

PLAY-OFFS: Cardiff Met v Nottingham Trent.

COLLEGE RUGBY LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Hopwood Hall v Furness.

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION ONE: Bishop Burton v Huddersfield; Pontefract v Hull FC Foundation.

DIVISION ONE: Wilberforce v Wyke.

NORTH WEST

DIVISION ONE: Runshaw v Priestley.