Todd Carney signs for Salford

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw January 20, 2017 14:01

Todd Carney, the Australian international halfback, has signed for Salford Red Devils.

The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2016 season. Carney had hoped to return to the NRL, but a move wasn’t sanctioned, prompting Salford to snap him up for the year.

His arrival will be seen as a huge coup for Ian Watson’s side, who now have plenty of options in the pivots with Robert Lui and Michael Dobson already on the club’s roster.

“Todd will be a vital part of our jigsaw and is a real statement of our intent,” said CEO Ian Blease.

“He is a world-class player and match-winner. We are delighted to get his signature and are greatly looking-forward to his arrival for the start of the season.”

