Todd Carney turns down Hull KR for Australia return

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Todd Carney is set to return to Australia with Intrust Super Cup outfit Northern Pride.

According to 7Sport, the former Dally M winner has finally secured a return to his homeland after three years in Super League with Catalans and Salford.

The 31-year-old was understood to have an opportunity to stay in England with Hull Kingston Rovers, with League Express reporting earlier this month the halfback had received interest from the newly-promoted Robins.

But he has made no secret of his desire to return Down Under for several years, and he will now do that in the in the Intrust Super Cup.

Northern Pride are one of the feeder clubs to 2016 World Club Challenge winners North Queensland Cowboys, who boast the talents of Johnathan Thurston.

The news comes as a blow to Tim Sheens, who will now have to chase other halfbacks to partner Danny McGuire next year.