Todd Carney’s future to be decided towards end of the season

Salford half-back Todd Carney has revealed he expects to know more about where he will be playing in 2018 towards the end of this season.

Carney is on a deal with the Red Devils until the end of this season, with speculation growing over where the former Dally M medallist will be plying his trade next year.

But Carney, who is likely to feature for Salford in their Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan on Sunday, admits he will wait until he has sorted out a high-profile court case in Australia at the end of next month before deciding what’s next – but he did admit he’s enjoying his time with Salford.

He said: “I’ve been speaking to Ian (Blease, chief executive) and Watto (Ian Watson) about that in the last few weeks.

“I’ll wait until I’ve played a bit more football – and I’m enjoying my football at the moment.

“I’ve still got a court case in Cronulla to settle at the end of August, after the Challenge Cup, and once all that’s dead and buried I’ll make a decision on my future.”

Carney has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils this year – with over half of those coming from the bench, a role the half-back admits was alien to him before he joined Salford.

“I didn’t expect to walk straight into the team because the players who were (here) before were doing a tremendous job and they still are,” Carney said.

“It would have been frustrating if I hadn’t known about it before I came but that was addressed before I got here and I was fine with it.

“It’s hard to come into a team and take control but it’s probably been good this week that we have had a longer turn-around.”

Carney could yet start on Sunday, with Salford sweating over the fitness of stand-off Robert Lui, who has a foot injury.

However, Red Devils coach Ian Watson says he will given as long as possible to prove his fitness.

“He saw a specialist yesterday and we’re waiting for the report to come back,” Watson said. “He was in a boot yesterday.

“He’s one of the main players so we’ll give him until the captain’s run to see where he’s at unless he’s ruled out before then.”