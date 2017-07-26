Todd Carney’s future to be decided towards end of the season
Salford half-back Todd Carney has revealed he expects to know more about where he will be playing in 2018 towards the end of this season.
Carney is on a deal with the Red Devils until the end of this season, with speculation growing over where the former Dally M medallist will be plying his trade next year.
But Carney, who is likely to feature for Salford in their Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan on Sunday, admits he will wait until he has sorted out a high-profile court case in Australia at the end of next month before deciding what’s next – but he did admit he’s enjoying his time with Salford.
He said: “I’ve been speaking to Ian (Blease, chief executive) and Watto (Ian Watson) about that in the last few weeks.
“I’ll wait until I’ve played a bit more football – and I’m enjoying my football at the moment.
“I’ve still got a court case in Cronulla to settle at the end of August, after the Challenge Cup, and once all that’s dead and buried I’ll make a decision on my future.”
Carney has made 11 appearances for the Red Devils this year – with over half of those coming from the bench, a role the half-back admits was alien to him before he joined Salford.
“I didn’t expect to walk straight into the team because the players who were (here) before were doing a tremendous job and they still are,” Carney said.
“It would have been frustrating if I hadn’t known about it before I came but that was addressed before I got here and I was fine with it.
“It’s hard to come into a team and take control but it’s probably been good this week that we have had a longer turn-around.”
Carney could yet start on Sunday, with Salford sweating over the fitness of stand-off Robert Lui, who has a foot injury.
However, Red Devils coach Ian Watson says he will given as long as possible to prove his fitness.
“He saw a specialist yesterday and we’re waiting for the report to come back,” Watson said. “He was in a boot yesterday.
“He’s one of the main players so we’ll give him until the captain’s run to see where he’s at unless he’s ruled out before then.”Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum