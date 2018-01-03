Tom Johnstone to end eight-month injury nightmare on Sunday against Halifax

26 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The waiting is almost over for Tom Johnstone to return to playing – after Wakefield Trinity named the highly-rated winger in a match-day squad for the first time since his season-ending injury last season.

Johnstone is in line to feature for Trinity in Sunday’s pre-season friendly against Halifax, marking his return to action for the first time since suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament last May.

Johnstone has not featured since the 30-10 victory against Catalans in May, with coach Chris Chester telling League Express last month that the winger was in line to feature in their pre-season fixtures.

And that has now come to fruition, after Wakefield named Johnstone in a strong-looking squad for the game against the ambitious Championship side at Belle Vue on Sunday.

Johnstone is not the only big name to make their first appearance of 2018, either. Highly-rated forward Matty Ashurst has been named in the squad – as has star half-back Jacob Miller.

Justin Horo is also in line for a debut; he was named in Trinity’s squad to face Leeds on Boxing Day but was left out as a precaution. However, he has been named again as Trinity look to continue their pre-season plans with a victory this weekend.

Wakefield squad: Christian Ackroyd, Chris Annakin, Matty Ashurst, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Jordan Baldwinson, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Max Jowitt, Danny Kirmond, Lee Kershaw, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Kyle Wood.