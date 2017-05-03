Tom Johnstone to miss the rest of 2017 after knee injury

13 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone’s season is over.

The promising youngster suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against Catalans Dragons and, after seeing a specialist to discover the extent of the problem, it has emerged he has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

That means he is set to undergo surgery, and will be out for between six and eight months – ruling him out of the rest of this season, as well as a shot at making the England squad for this year’s World Cup.

He said: “I went for a scan and the results came back that I’ve ruptured my ACL. The amount of pain I was in, I thought it wouldn’t be good, but I didn’t think it was as serious as what it is.”

Trinity physio Ryan Carmody added: “The making of the injury is a contact injury. It took his knee into a movement it shouldn’t have gone into and unfortunately, his ACL has ruptured.

“It’s not the best news but we’re being positive. We’ve seen a surgeon; we’ve got to wait for the inflammation to settle down but it is surgical intervention. These injuries are fairly common; the surgeon has done a lot of rugby players in the past but we’re looking at a six to eight month recovery – it’s standard protocol.”