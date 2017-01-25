Tomkins admits he has a point to prove in 2017 as he seeks top form

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan forward Joel Tomkins has admitted he has a point to prove in 2017 following a frank confession that he is yet to hit his best form since returning to the club from a spell in rugby union.

Tomkins, who has targeted this Saturday’s pre-season game against Catalans for his comeback from the knee injury which ended his season last year, is yet to replicate the form of his first spell at Wigan since rejoining Rugby League two years ago.

However, now fully fit and over the injury troubles that had plagued him of late, Tomkins told League Express he is intent on showing Wigan fans his very best form in 2017.

“When you’ve been out injured it’s natural to think you’ve got a point to prove,” he said. “You want to prove yourself to the coaches and the fans, but in general at this club, nobody will be selected on reputation.

“We’ve got 30 lads who could stake a claim for a shirt and if you know there’s that many vying for 17 spots, the pressure is always on.

“Since I came back from rugby union I’ve been battling some niggling injuries and my form really hasn’t been the same as it was when I left. That’s something I’m hoping this year will end though and I can rediscover those heights of a few years ago.”

Tomkins had to sit on the sidelines and watch Wigan win the Grand Final last October, but he confirmed that he is looking to make his comeback from injury this weekend.

“The goal was to play in the friendlies all along and the one against Catalans is my goal. I suppose we’ll see how I hold up there, but from then on I hope to be available for selection.

“To play a trial game would be huge because it’s been a long time out on the sidelines, so I would like to get some minutes in. To get a game on firmer ground against the Catalans in France would be ideal.

“It was a very special achievement to do what we did with the injuries we had last season. I’m not sure how many players were out for the Grand Final, but I’m sure it was touching double figures, so it was huge. All of those lads will be fit and firing and better for it all now, so there will be great competition for places.”

