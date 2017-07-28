Tomkins and Farrell return for Wigan – while O’Brien misses out for Salford semi

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford are likely to hand out debuts to Manu Vatuvei and Tyrone McCarthy for Sunday’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Wigan: but star fullback Gareth O’Brien is a notable omission from their squad.

The Red Devils are aiming to reach their first Wembley final in over 40 years on Sunday afternoon, with victory against Wigan the only obstacle standing in their way from a return to the final.

And while Ian Watson is able to call on the services of Vatuvei and McCarthy ahead of the game – with injury doubt Rob Lui also included – there is no place for O’Brien in his 19-man squad.

Meanwhile, Wigan welcome back forwards Joel Tomkins and Liam Farrell for Sunday’s semi-final against the Red Devils.

The duo have been missing for a number of weeks – but they replace youngsters Callum Field and Jack Wells in coach Shaun Wane’s 19-man squad for the game at Warrington.

Wigan last faced Salford in the Challenge Cup in 2009, at the quarter-final stage. That day, the Warriors won 28-6.

Wigan squad: John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Tom Davies, Liam Farrell, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Michael Mcilorum, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Joel Tomkins, Sam Tomkins & George Williams.

Salford squad: Ben Murdoch-Masila, Craig Kocpzak, Greg Johnson, George Griffin, Jake Bibby, Josh Jones, Junior Sa’u, Kris Welham, Logan Tomkins, Lama Tasi, Manu Vatuvei, Michael Dobson, Niall Evalds, Olsi Krasniqi, Rob Lui, Ryan Lannon, Todd Carney, Tyrone McCarthy, Weller Hauraki.