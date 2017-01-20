Tomkins hungry to make up for lost time in 2017

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors forward Joel Tomkins has admitted he is eager to make up for lost time in 2017 and finally put an injury-tormented spell back in rugby league behind him.

Tomkins has struggled to replicate the heights of his time in the sport before he switched to rugby union several years ago, with a number of injuries hampering his form, culminating in a season-ending knee problem midway through last year.

However, now back on the verge of making his first-team return, Tomkins has told TotalRL that he’s keen to put the past behind him.

He said: “There’s mixed memories of 2016 without a doubt.

“I missed most of the year with knee problems but you counter that with being part of a championship-winning group, and I suppose there are some positives to take from it all. It’s a shame I wasn’t involved but it makes me hungry to get back.”

Tomkins has been in rehabilitation for a number of months alongside a number of the Wigan squad who missed the run-in to Old Trafford glory last year – including brother Sam.

Tomkins junior is recovering from injury like his older brother, and Joel joked that the two have spent far too much time together in a place neither of them would rather be.

“I’ve spent way too much time with my brother of late with us both being in rehab – and it’s certainly not where you want to be,” he laughed.

“There’s a few of us in there with Dom Manfredi in as well alongside Joe Burgess and people like that. We’ve had a bit of an injured crew throughout the last few months but it is what it is – you’ve got to take injuries as they come, you can’t sulk about it.

“Hopefully when we start the season I’ll be in a good place physically.”