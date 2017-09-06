Tommy Makinson and Luke Thompson sign new contracts with St Helens

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

St Helens have revealed that winger Tommy Makinson has signed a new contract which will see him remain at the club until the end of the 2021 season – with Luke Thompson also committing his long-term future to the club.

A product of the club’s famed youth system, Makinson has scored 96 tries and kicked 108 goals since debuting for the club – and he will now remain with the Saints until at least 2021.

Saints coach Justin Holbrook said: “Tommy is an integral member of the squad and is a real go to player in our system.

“He is professional, hardworking and not afraid to do what is best for the team. His leadership both on and off the field is important too – and he sets a good example to those youngsters in our side.”

Makinson has played for England Knights earlier in his career – but he admits he’s setting his sights on reaching the international stage with the England first-team squad in the coming years.

He said: “Signing a new deal with the club was a simple decision to make. I’m really happy here and excited about the future under Justin Holbrook and the coaching team.

“We have a squad that is capable of challenging on all fronts and I am looking forward to being part of that. I know I’m not the finished article and want to continue to improve and push for international honours.

“I had a taste with England Knights but I know if I continue to work hard for the Saints then I put myself in with a good chance of making that aim.”

And Thompson has also followed suit, after the Saints confirmed he has signed a new deal until the end of the 2020 season.

“I’m really pleased to have signed a new contract at the club,” he said.

“I have been here all my career and I’m looking forward to the future under Justin Holbrook and the talent we have coming through the system.

“This has probably been my best season to date in terms of form but I know I still have a lot to work on. I want to get better year on year.

“It means a lot to pull on the Saints shirt – not just for myself but for my family too – and every time I do so I’ll always give 110 per cent.

“It was a dream of mine growing up to play for this club and I’m grateful and excited about being given the opportunity to continue to do so going forward.”